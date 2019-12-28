Mary Turner
Jones County, Georgia- Mary F. Turner went to be with the Lord on December 23, 2019. Mary was born in Florida and resided in Jones County for most of her 78 years. She was a graduate of Jones County High School and retired from the Georgia Department of Labor after 32 years of service. Mary was passionate about her family and friends, had an enduring love for animals, and was a skilled crafter and artisan. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry E. and Susie M. Burgamy, her husband of 46 years, Edward F. (Flip) Turner, and her son Keith Turner.
Mary is survived by her son Toby Turner (Angela) of Gray, grandsons: Michael Turner (Ashley) of Chesapeake, VA, and Dalton Turner (Olivia) of Valdosta, GA. She was the great-grandmother of three: Nathan, Bradley, and Ryleigh and soon to be grand-daughter Emory, expected in January 2020.
Visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 from 3pm to 5pm at Gray Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at Gray Memorial Chapel with interment to follow at Cedar Ridge Cemetery. Reverend Randy Darnell will officiate.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 28, 2019