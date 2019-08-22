|
3969 Mercer University Drive
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Mary Virginia "Ginny" McDonald
September 19, 1943 - August 20, 2019
Macon, GA- Mary Virginia "Ginny" Marino McDonald, 75, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Paul Dziadul officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 804 Cherry St., Macon GA 31201.
Ginny was born in Charlotte, NC to the late Alfred and Evelyn Saunders Marino. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Frank McDonald. She was a homemaker and was a member of the Church of the Wildwood, serving in many areas of the church. She was a devoted Christian and loving, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her children, James "Jim" (Wendy) McDonald of Fort Valley, Jeffrey William (Barbara) McDonald of Birmingham, AL, Jennifer (Mark) Darnell of Wilmington, NC, Julie Morris of Charlotte, NC, grandchildren, James Frank (Allyson) McDonald, III, Brittany Nicole (Nicholas) Smith, Nicholas Riley McDonald, Jeffrey William McDonald, Jr., Crystal Denese McDonald, Ainsley Victoria McDonald, Tristan Alexander Darnell, Dylan James Darnell, Hugh Steven Morris, Jr., Breanna Nicole Hall, Michael Avery Hall Jr., great grandchildren, Adabelle Lila Smith, Ted Nixon Smith, Marshall Smith and Lorelei Sawyer McDonald and Jameson Cohen McDonald, sisters, Jill (Webb) Hartley of Belmont, NC, Jean Wellman of Belmont, NC and brother, Jack Marino of Florence, SC and extended family, Teresa Tompkins.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 22, 2019
