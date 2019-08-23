Mary Virginia "Ginny" McDonald
Macon, GA- Mary Virginia "Ginny" Marino McDonald, 75, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Paul Dziadul officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 804 Cherry St., Macon GA 31201.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Mary Virginia "Ginny" McDonald
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 23, 2019