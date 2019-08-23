Mary Virginia "Ginny" McDonald (1943 - 2019)
  • "So sorry for your loss. May God bless you all."
    - Sean Willis
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-477-5737
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Mary Virginia "Ginny" McDonald
Macon, GA- Mary Virginia "Ginny" Marino McDonald, 75, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Paul Dziadul officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 804 Cherry St., Macon GA 31201.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


