Mary Wade Martin
1924 - 2020
Mary Wade Martin
December 1, 1924 - June 29, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Mary Wade Martin, 95, of Macon passed away June 29, 2020. A visitation will be July 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Ave. A Celebration of Life will be held July 1, 2020 at 12 noon with Pastor Kenny Hamm officiating. Burial will follow the service at Macon Memorial Park. For everyone's safety, please remember to wear a mask and use social distancing recommendations.
She was a member of Victory Baptist Church and was a Charter Member of Greenwood Baptist Church (formerly Shurlington Baptist Church). She graduated from Miller High School.
She is predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Reverend Paul Calvin Martin; her parents, Aruthur and Minnie Wade; sisters and brothers, Louise Wade, Myrtle Poole, Mozelle Adams, A.W. Wade Jr.; and son-in-law, Don Burnham.
Mrs. Martin is survived by her daughter, Cindy Burnham; son, Ken Martin (Penny); grandchildren, Shannon Cafarelli (Mike); Rob Martin, Blake Burnham (Sherry); five great grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Please visit www.snowspn.com to express condolences and share memories with the family. Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Ave., has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Pio Nono Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave
Macon, GA 31206
4787883778
