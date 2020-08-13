Mary Woods Legault
November 4, 1991 - August 11, 2020
Macon, GA- Mary Frances Woods Legault passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
Mary was born in Bibb County, the daughter of the late Bobby Carroll Woods and the late Susan Dixon Woods. She was also preceded in death by her grandmother, Mary Dixon, and her grandfather, Carroll Woods.
Mary is survived by her children, Colby Legault of Cumming and Colton Mullis of Gray; brothers, Chris Woods of Leesburg and Keith Woods of Leesburg; grandmother, Frances Woods; grandfather, Jesse Dixon; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com
to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Mary Woods Legault