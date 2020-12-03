1/1
Mary "Mae Lizzie" Woolfolk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary "Mae Lizzie" Woolfolk
November 26, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Mary "Mae Lizzie" Woolfolk will be held 11 AM Friday, December 4, Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Woolfolk, 95, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020.
Survivors includes her three children, Mattie Rawls, Nellie Hill, Willie Hill and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 4 PM until 5 PM ONLY. Social Distancing will be MANDATORY and Face Masks are REQUIRED.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Viewing
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved