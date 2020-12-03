Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary "Mae Lizzie" Woolfolk

November 26, 2020

Macon, Georgia - Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Mary "Mae Lizzie" Woolfolk will be held 11 AM Friday, December 4, Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Woolfolk, 95, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020.

Survivors includes her three children, Mattie Rawls, Nellie Hill, Willie Hill and a host of other relatives and friends.

Public Viewing will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 4 PM until 5 PM ONLY. Social Distancing will be MANDATORY and Face Masks are REQUIRED.

Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.





