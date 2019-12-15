Mary Yvonne "Vonnie" Watkins Quinton
November 13, 1945 - December 13, 2019
Centerville, GA- Mary Yvonne "Vonnie" (Watkins) Quinton, 74, joined her husband in heaven on Friday, December 13, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory with interment immediately following in Parkway Memorial Gardens. The visitation for family and friends will be one hour prior to the services. Reverend Dave Igdigpio will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Dr. Vernard L. Hodges and Critter Fixer, 102 Starlight Dr, Bonaire, GA 31005.
Vonnie was born on November 13, 1945 in Opelika, AL to the late Floyd and Annie Bell (Mitchum) Watkins. She was a very dedicated and hard worker all her life. She retired from Wells Fargo Bank as a Bank Teller Supervisor. In 1980 she started her employment with Eckerd Drugs as a waitress in the restaurant until becoming the manager. After three years with Eckerd's, her husband was transferred to Germany, where she continued working in the BX as a trainer. Upon returning to Warner Robins, she worked briefly for Sears until an opening with Eckerd's was offered to her as a cosmetician in 1986. In 1991, she was promoted to Grillworks Manager and received high praises for a job well done! To know Vonnie was to love her. She never met a stranger and always put others needs before herself. Vonnie enjoyed watching the old TV shows, especially the ones that starred her heartthrob, Tom Selleck and John Wayne. She attended Livingstone Baptist Church in Crawford County, GA. In addition to her parents, Vonnie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leonard C. Quinton, Sr.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Leonard C. "Bud" Quinton, Jr. (Billie Jo) of Centerville, GA, Stacey Jester Of Warner Robins, GA and Janet Quinton-Tench of Centerville, GA; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and her brother, Ted Watkins of Opelika, AL.
