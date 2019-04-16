Mason Jones Oxford
|
12-30-1936 - 04-14-2019
Macon, GA- Graveside services for Mason Jones Oxford, 82, of Macon, will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at Butler Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Oxford passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Guinn Oxford; a son, Jan Mason Oxford; and a daughter, Stephanie Ann Oxford.
Survivors include two sons, Steve Oxford (Traci) of Macon and David Oxford (Jeanine) of Kansas City, MO; one step-son, Hershel Stuart Guinn of Lake City, FL; one sister, Mary Jean Stephens of Crawford County: eight-grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 until 10:45 am at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the Home Instead Agency and Emcompass Hospice for their kindness and compassionate care given to Mason.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2019