MATT CLOUD
WARNER ROBINS, GA- Matthew Todd "Matt" Cloud, 56, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 31, 2019, after a brief illness. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Parkway Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends at his parents' home after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to , 950 Faris Road, Greenville, South Carolina 29605 or to the donor's favorite charity.
Matt lived most of his life in Warner Robins and was a 1981 graduate of Northside High School. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy. He loved Northside Eagles football, listened to the games on the radio, and enjoyed attending the games when he could. Matt became a night auditor for hotels in Middle Georgia, including his family's beloved New Perry Hotel. He was very meticulous and detail oriented. In fact, his extensive collection of over 1000 movies is labeled and organized very precisely, just as Matt preferred. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lori Cloud.
Left to cherish their memories of Matt are his loving and devoted parents, Ken and Joyce Cloud of Warner Robins; his sister, Kellie Bowen (Ron (McMahon) of Lake Sinclair; several nieces and nephews, including James Cloud and Mallory Bowen; two sons, Todd Cloud (Nicole) of Kentucky, and Patrick Cloud of South Carolina; and four grandchildren.
