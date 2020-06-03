MATT RATLIFF
PERRY, GA- Matthew Warren "Matt" Ratliff, 48, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and Jesus. A Private Graveside Service will be held in Perry Memorial Gardens this week. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Matt to Perry Volunteer Outreach, 801 Commerce Street, Perry, GA 31069.
Matt grew up in Perry and was a Boy Scout along with many of his friends and classmates. He graduated from Perry High School in 1991 and attended West Georgia College. Once he returned to his hometown, he worked in automotive parts sales all of his life. He was very knowledgeable about the various makes and models of cars and trucks and enjoyed his work. Matt was a member of Perry United Methodist Church. He loved Notre Dame football, the Georgia Bulldogs, and his many friends. He enjoyed a good game of pool and was always confident and competitive, even with the best of sharks.
Matt was the beloved son of Mike and Jennifer Ratliff of Perry. He is also survived by his sister, Gina Ratliff of Warner Robins; his nephew, Michael Thomas (Mikayla) of Macon; his great-nephew, Walker Thomas of Macon; and a host of friends he considered his family.
Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
View the online memorial for MATT RATLIFF
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 3, 2020.