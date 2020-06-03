Matt Ratliff
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Matt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MATT RATLIFF
PERRY, GA- Matthew Warren "Matt" Ratliff, 48, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and Jesus. A Private Graveside Service will be held in Perry Memorial Gardens this week. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Matt to Perry Volunteer Outreach, 801 Commerce Street, Perry, GA 31069.
Matt grew up in Perry and was a Boy Scout along with many of his friends and classmates. He graduated from Perry High School in 1991 and attended West Georgia College. Once he returned to his hometown, he worked in automotive parts sales all of his life. He was very knowledgeable about the various makes and models of cars and trucks and enjoyed his work. Matt was a member of Perry United Methodist Church. He loved Notre Dame football, the Georgia Bulldogs, and his many friends. He enjoyed a good game of pool and was always confident and competitive, even with the best of sharks.
Matt was the beloved son of Mike and Jennifer Ratliff of Perry. He is also survived by his sister, Gina Ratliff of Warner Robins; his nephew, Michael Thomas (Mikayla) of Macon; his great-nephew, Walker Thomas of Macon; and a host of friends he considered his family.
Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.


View the online memorial for MATT RATLIFF



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Watson-Hunt Funeral Home - Perry
1208 Main Street
Perry, GA 31069
(478) 987-2423
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Watson-Hunt Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved