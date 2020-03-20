Matthew Brown (1940 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew Brown.
Service Information
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Road
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-788-4300
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church
996 Oglethorpe Street
Macon, GA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Matthew Brown
January 21, 1940 - March 15, 2020
Macon, GA- A Celebration of Life Service for Matthew Brown, 80, is 1:00 PM, Friday, March 20, 2020 at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church; 996 Oglethorpe Street; Macon; with Pastor Timothy W. Price, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens; 8570 Eisenhower Parkway; Macon.
Survivors include: his loving wife, Jacquelyn Brown, Macon, GA; sons, Franklin (Shannon) Brown, Macon, GA, Andre (Theresa) Brown, San Diego, CA, Kelvin (Maria) McElroy, Laurel, MD, Timothy McElroy, Henderson, NV; daughters, Charlotte McElroy and Staci McElroy, Macon, GA.
Family contact: 229 Cody Drive; Macon, GA 31216. (478)444-2618 or (478)719-8996
HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Macon.


View the online memorial for Matthew Brown
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.