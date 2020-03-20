Matthew Brown
January 21, 1940 - March 15, 2020
Macon, GA- A Celebration of Life Service for Matthew Brown, 80, is 1:00 PM, Friday, March 20, 2020 at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church; 996 Oglethorpe Street; Macon; with Pastor Timothy W. Price, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens; 8570 Eisenhower Parkway; Macon.
Survivors include: his loving wife, Jacquelyn Brown, Macon, GA; sons, Franklin (Shannon) Brown, Macon, GA, Andre (Theresa) Brown, San Diego, CA, Kelvin (Maria) McElroy, Laurel, MD, Timothy McElroy, Henderson, NV; daughters, Charlotte McElroy and Staci McElroy, Macon, GA.
Family contact: 229 Cody Drive; Macon, GA 31216. (478)444-2618 or (478)719-8996
HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 20, 2020