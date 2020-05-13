Matthew Parson
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew Parson Jr.
March 22, 1940 - May 7, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Gilgal Church Cemetery in Twiggs County GA
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


View the online memorial for Matthew Parson Jr.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Gilgal Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved