Matthew Parson Jr.
March 22, 1940 - May 7, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Gilgal Church Cemetery in Twiggs County GA
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
View the online memorial for Matthew Parson Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on May 13, 2020.