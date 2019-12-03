SSgt. Matthew Robert "Matt" Carter, USAF
August 7, 1990 - November 25, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Matt Carter, 29, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 25, 2019. Born and raised in Warner Robins, Georgia, Matt attended Warner Robins High School and graduated from Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon, Georgia. He was currently serving his country in the United States Air Force and was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.
Matt was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt; he especially loved to bow hunt deer. He also loved wood working in his free time. Matt had an adventurous spirit and was always kind and compassionate. Everyone could rely on him to put a smile on their faces with his awesome sense of humor; especially his kids who he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Eugene "Mike" Carter.
He is survived by his loving mother, Cynthia Carter; children, William, Shawn, and Rylan Carter; siblings, Michael Carter, Jr. (Amber), Lori Carter, and Kristy Rowell; grandmother, Sandra Sanders; grandfather, Kenneth Tucker; nephew, Joel Carter; and several cousins.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Bonaire United Methodist Church with Reverend Dr. Scott Hagan officiating. Matt will be laid to rest in Bonaire Cemetery after the service.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2019