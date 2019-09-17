Mattie Belle Hill

In Loving Memory of
Mattie Belle Hill
June 01, 1931 - Sept. 17, 2008
IT'S NOW 11 YEARS LATER AND:
We never stop missing
You
We never stop Loving
You
Your Blood still runs Warm in our Veins
You will be forever/always in our Hearts!
Devoted - Loving Husband, James Hill, Daughters:Cheryl (Nick), Wannetta, (Roland), Phyllis, (Edward)
7 Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Belated great grandchild:(Mann) Love & Miss you, devoted sister, Mary Harris, devoted niece, Bernadette Graham, Family & Friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2019
