Mattie Bostic Sanders
Gray , GA- Funeral services for Mattie Bostic Sanders will be held 2 PM Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. James AME Church, Bradley, GA. Pastor Johnny Sanders will officiate. Interment services will follow in the Church Cemetery. Ms. Sanders, 97, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Survivors include one daughter, Bettye Brown; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 27, 2019