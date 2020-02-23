Mattie C. Larson
February 13, 1938 - February 21, 2020
Macon, GA- Macon, GA - Mattie C. Larson, 82, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 21, 2020. A graveside service will be held in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00AM. Pastor David Grantham will officiate.
Mattie Larson was born on February 13, 1938 in Macon, Georgia to the late J.B. and Addie Carroll. Mattie grew up in a Christian environment and was baptized at the age of 14. She was a member of Tatnall Square Baptist Church in Macon, Georgia. Mattie worked for Macy's Department Store for 30 years before retiring as a Department Manager. Mattie was very active on committees at Lake Wildwood where she lived and enjoyed helping the community. In her spare time, you could have found Mattie on the golf course, for she was an avid golfer for many years. Mattie was the most giving person and the greatest mom, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend anyone could ask for.
Mattie Larson is survived by one son, Brad (Terri) Larson of Cordele, GA; grandchildren, Justin Larson, Lindsey (Seth) Baker and Raygan Larson; great grandchildren, Jace Larson, Kynslee and Luke Baker; brothers, Allen D. (Virginia) Carroll and Ovie Joe Carroll; several nieces and nephews.
Please sign the online guest registry at www.heritagemfh.com
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory are in charge of the arrange,ments.
View the online memorial for Mattie C. Larson
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 23, 2020