Mattie P. Johnson Hunter October 5, 1930 - November 20, 2020 Macon, Georgia - Graveside for Mattie P. Johnson Hunter will be held Friday, November 27, 2020 at 12 Noon at Spring Hill Baptist Church, 71 Spring Hill Church Rd, Lizella, GA 31052 Services Entrusted to Glover Memorial Mortuary, Inc
She was a Great person, and keep God on her mind always. I miss her alot, she will be missed and not forgotten. R. I. P Mrs. Mattie Hunter. You in a better place with God. You always talk positive and kept the faith. Love you always.
Benjamin Smith
Friend
November 25, 2020
To my dearest Pearl Pearl... I appreciate the time God allowed us to spend together. You taught me to love myself for who I am despite whatever challenges I faced. We had some good times I must say. Thank you for loving me unconditionally. You created an Empire and leave a legacy behind. Our family is truly blessed to have been given such a beautiful, resilient grandmother.. my mind keeps reminiscing on all your sayings. The one that sticks in my mind most is when you would say, “Chernaroca no weapon formed against you shall profit”. Truest words to be spoken. Living 90 years is a blessing and worthy of celebrating. Pearl Pearl has been rewarded the gift of eternal life. I love you very much. You are with the Lord now. My grandmama will always be with me. RIH May God be with my entire family during this loss, praying for comfort and Strength needed to get through this difficult time. Love Chernaroca
