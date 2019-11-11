Mattie Lee Robinson
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Mattie Lee Robinson will be held 2 PM Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Union Baptist Church. Pastor David Stanley will officiate. Interment services will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Ms. Robinson, 83, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Survivors include four children, Barbara (Raymond) Battles, Shirley Ann Brown, Henry (Sheree) Balkcom, and Kathy Sharon Booze; three sisters; two brothers; eleven grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 932 Emery Hwy.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 11, 2019