Mattie M. Taylor
December 15, 1935 - March 21, 2020
Macon, GA- A private graveside service was held in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery on March 30, 2020. Mrs. Taylor was a faithful member of Guildfield Primitive Baptist Church.
Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her husband, Deacon Isaac Taylor, Sr.
She is survived by her children, Anita Taylor, Atlanta, GA, Isaac Taylor, Jr. (Ginger), Bonaire, GA, and LaTanja Knowlton, Warner Robins, GA; one sister, Ms. Mozella Walker, of Macon, GA; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Hutchings Service.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 31, 2020