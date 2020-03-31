Mattie Mae Taylor (1935 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mattie Mae Taylor.
Service Information
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA
31201
(478)-743-1212
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mattie M. Taylor
December 15, 1935 - March 21, 2020
Macon, GA- A private graveside service was held in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery on March 30, 2020. Mrs. Taylor was a faithful member of Guildfield Primitive Baptist Church.
Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her husband, Deacon Isaac Taylor, Sr.
She is survived by her children, Anita Taylor, Atlanta, GA, Isaac Taylor, Jr. (Ginger), Bonaire, GA, and LaTanja Knowlton, Warner Robins, GA; one sister, Ms. Mozella Walker, of Macon, GA; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Hutchings Service.


View the online memorial for Mattie Mae Taylor
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.