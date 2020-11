Or Copy this URL to Share

Mattie Maude Sharber

March 30, 1949 - November 16, 2020

Byron, Georgia - Services for Mattie Maude Sharber are 2:00P.M., Thursday, November 19, 2020 at The New Greater Allen Temple A.M.E. Church, 1235 Jones Road, Byron.

Interment is 2:30P.M., Monday, November 23, 2020 at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville, GA.

Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.





