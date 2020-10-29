Mattie Pearl Brown
October 20, 1938 - October 25, 2020
Fayetteville, GA- Mattie Pearl Brown, 82, joined her beloved husband, Willie Brown, Jr. in Heaven, on the evening of Sunday, October 25, 2020.
Mrs. Brown will lie in state on Friday, October 30, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Homer Wright officiating. Mattie will be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
