Mattie Ruth Ussery
1944 - 2020
Mattie Ruth Ussery
February 29, 1944 - May 19, 2020
Forsyth, Georgia- Graveside Services for Mattie Ruth Ussery will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Bethesda Baptist Church Cemetery in Juliette, Georgia.
Survivors include her children, Orether Norwood and Raymond (Dionne) Ussery Sr; her life long partner Ulysses Ussery; 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 5 sisters, 4 brothers and a host of relatives and friends.
Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth.


Published in The Telegraph on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bethesda Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Freeman Funeral Home
26 Brentwood Street
Forsyth, GA 31029-1704
(478) 994-6483
