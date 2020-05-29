Mattie Ruth Ussery
February 29, 1944 - May 19, 2020
Forsyth, Georgia- Graveside Services for Mattie Ruth Ussery will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Bethesda Baptist Church Cemetery in Juliette, Georgia.
Survivors include her children, Orether Norwood and Raymond (Dionne) Ussery Sr; her life long partner Ulysses Ussery; 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 5 sisters, 4 brothers and a host of relatives and friends.
Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth.
View the online memorial for Mattie Ruth Ussery
Published in The Telegraph on May 29, 2020.