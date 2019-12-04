Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maude Snyder Goldsby. View Sign Service Information Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery 3969 Mercer University Drive Macon , GA 31204 (478)-477-5737 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery 3969 Mercer University Drive Macon , GA 31204 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery 3969 Mercer University Drive Macon , GA 31204 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Maude Snyder Goldsby

March 22, 1918 - December 2, 2019

Macon, GA- Maude Snyder Goldsby, 101, passed away peacefully at her residence on December 03, 2019. A Celebration of her life will be hold on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Reverend Joe McDaniel officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 pm until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will accept flowers, or donations may be given in memory of Maude Snyder Goldsby to Homestead Hospice, 500 Osigian Blvd., Suite 300, Warner Robins, Ga. 31088.

Maude Goldsby was born in Alliance, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harry and Elizabeth Snyder. She was preceded in death by her husband, Boykin W. Goldsby and her siblings, Ralph Snyder, Katherine Lindsey, Harry Snyder, Sara Stobert and Marjorie France. Maude Goldsby began her 37 year teaching career with a two-year degree from Miami University in Ohio. Her first teaching assignment, in 1938, was at Westville Elementary School, a one room schoolhouse in Beloit, Ohio, for grades one through eight. She re-located to Macon after marrying her husband where she completed her bachelor's degree at Miami University in Ohio. Most of Maude's career was teaching in Macon's elementary and middle schools, specializing in math instruction. She received her master's degree in Elementary Education from Mercer University in 1969 along with a Reading Specialist Certificate two years later. She then became the director of various reading programs geared toward students with disabilities.

After her retirement in 1980, Maude was commissioned by Porterfield Baptist Church to tutor a non-English speaking Laotian family to learn English. This began her second career, tutoring students in math, English, reading and science. For 25 years, she tutored 5-6 days a week, 4 plus hours a day with back to back appointments. She believed every student had the ability to learn and she took pride and reveled in their successes.

Maude loved being involved with her grandchildren. She encouraged them to explore their skills and strengths and was an important part of their lives.

She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. Maude was truly a life-long learner, reading thousands of books and magazines. She loved working with her hands and being challenged by learning new skills. She was always working on some project whether it be quilting, raising African violets of which she had several hundred, cooking, sewing, baking, or making some home craft for her family. Her excitement for "new gadgets and technology" was an important aspect of her desire to be knowledgeable in all areas of life.

Maude Goldsby was an amazing role model demonstrating that a person in their 60, 70s and 80s can still impact the world around them and have a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Her memory will be forever treasured by daughters, Lynda Nolan and Luanne (Allan) Goldsby, sons, Bobby and Ronny (Rosemary) Goldsby, six grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren along with various nieces and nephews.

