Maurice Leslie "Les" ChesserFebruary 14, 1945 - April 25, 2020Atlanta, GA- Maurice Leslie "Les" Chesser passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his home in Atlanta, GA. He was born in Warner Robins, GA to the late Wilson Farnell "Farnie" Chesser and Judith "Judy" Alford Chesser. Les was survived by his sister-in-law, Linda Chesser, nephews Mark, (Tina), Chesser and Jay, (Sylvia), Chesser and a number of cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, George, "Gyp", Chesser.He graduated from Warner Robins High School, Warner Robins, GA in 1963. Les served his country in the U. S. Air National Guard. He received his basic training at Keesler AFB in Biloxi, MS. While in the National Guard, he was stationed in Turkey. It's probably what led to his joy of traveling. Another passion of Les, besides traveling, was his involvement in the Warner Robins Little Theater. He was a wonderful performer in a number of plays during his high school years. He also loved league bowling and was a member for many years.Les retired from Country Insurance and Financial Services, f/k/a Cotton States Insurance Company, where he was a Chief Underwriter. He was a former secretary/treasurer of the local FLMI (Fellow Life Management Institute). Les started his lengthy insurance career in 1964 and retired on July 1, 2007.After his retirement, he eventually started going on trips on cruise ships which took him to some very beautiful places around the world.Les will be missed beyond measure by his many friends and his family. The family wants to give a special thanks to two of Les's friends, Doug Rutledge and Vance Graham, who took care of him during his final days. Hospice of Atlanta, Phone No. 404-897-3300, was charged with his medical care. The Cremation Society of Georgia at 1826 Marietta Blvd., N. W., Atlanta, GA 30318 was in charge of Les's last wish, to be cremated.