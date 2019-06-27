Guest Book View Sign Service Information Watson-Hunt Funeral Home 1208 Main Street Post Office Box 52 Perry , GA 31069 (478)-987-2423 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Perry Presbyterian Church 1111 South 2nd Street, Perry , GA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Perry Presbyterian Church 1111 South 2nd Street, Perry , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mavineen "Mae" Mitchell Greer

November 23, 1928 - June 25, 2019

Perry, Georgia- Mavineen "Mae" Mitchell Greer, 90, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at Perry Presbyterian Church on Saturday, June 29, 2019, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private at Perry Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be made to Perry Presbyterian Church, 1111 South 2nd Street, Perry, Georgia 31069, OR to the donor's favorite charity.

Mavineen was born in Mershon, Georgia, to the late Willie Robert and Eula Andrew Mitchell. She was raised in Crawford County, which is where she would eventually meet her husband, William Richard Greer. After courting for several years, she accepted his proposal, they got married, and built their home on the family farm. In 1957, they relocated to Perry to raise their children. She treasured the role of being a Mama and grandmother. Her family knew that when they would arrive at her house, she'd always have food on the stove ready to feed whoever came to the door. Mae valued her friendships and knew Facebook better than most of her family. It was a tool for her to check on everyone that she couldn't personally visit. She always took time to give a hug, an encouraging word, or pray with those going through hard times. Richard and Mae were founding members of Rehoboth Baptist Church. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of sixty-four years; her daughter-in-law, Gladys Greer; her siblings, Lula Carnes, Laverne Bohon, Willie M. Mitchell, and Tom W. Mitchell.

Left to cherish the memories they shared with Mae are her children, Ronnie Greer of Americus, Brenda Greer Evans (Chop) of Ft. Valley, and Tim Greer (Susie) of Perry; her grandchildren, Matthew Greer (Estelle), Nathan Greer (Emily), Alva Davis (Amy), Katie Davis Hester (Shane), Mitch Greer (Shelley), Kyle Greer (Candace), Michael White (Dianne), Charlie Evans (Caitlin), Elizabeth Holton (Charles), and Lee Evans (Katie); and seventeen great-grandchildren. The family wishes to extend gratitude to caregivers Kay Barnes and Lula Cherry for their love and friendship.

