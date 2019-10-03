Maxine Arrington
January 22, 1926 - October 1, 2019
Fort Valley, GA- Maxine Arrington, 93, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 surrounded by her family. A Celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, October, 6, 2019 at 2:00pm in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Pastor Tony Wood. Burial will be in Andersonville Cemetery.
Maxine was born in Neon, KY to the late Harrison and Pearl Back Collier. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward A. Arrington, sons, Robert Campbell and Roger Campbell. Maxine was of the Baptist faith. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her daughters, Cathy Bostic of Macon, Carolyn Carey of Miami, FL, Betty Rabanus of Fort Valley, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren, sisters, Mary Gibson and Susan McCoy and several nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019