1/
Maxine Marshall
1941 - 2020
PERRY, GA- Maxine Scoggins Marshall, 79, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020, from complications after a brief battle with Covid-19. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Cross Point Baptist Church. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery immediately following the service. While anyone desiring to do so is welcome to attend the service, the family continues to be cautious by asking everyone to wear a facial covering and socially distance when choosing a seat. Flowers will be gratefully accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Cross Point Baptist Church, 645 Perry Parkway, Perry, GA 31069.
Maxine was born in LaFayette, GA, to the late LeRoy and Jayme Coulter Scoggins. As a teenager, she would visit Perry during summers and holidays and stay with her late sister, Hazel Estes. Through time spent there, she met the love of her life, Francis Marshall. Maxine moved to Perry after graduating from Armuchee High School, and the couple married in November of 1960. She began working at The Bank of Perry as a teller, retiring as Vice-President after thirty years of service. A simple yet classy lady, Mrs. Maxine was well-known, respected, and loved by the bank's customers, many of whom became her friends. Her marriage to Mr. Francis was an example to other couples, always together when not working, and leaving a lasting impression on those who witnessed their love for one another. As their children grew up, Maxine taught her children about Jesus, respect, finances, and parenting, not only by example of supporting them in their chosen activities, but also by their teachings, as well. She was a long-time member of Cross Point Baptist Church, and the Joyful Seniors Sunday School Class. Family was her world, and as her grandchildren came along, her attendance at activities continued. A docile, kind, and caring lady, Mrs. Maxine was such a sweet lady who will be missed by so many.
Those left to cherish the memories of Maxine are her loving and devoted children, Lynn and David Whiddon of Perry, and Jim and Traci Marshall of Henderson; her grandchildren, Kelly and Blake Thomas of Hawkinsville, Kaci Whiddon of Perry, and Peyton and Jordan Meyer of Dallas, Texas; her great-grandchildren, Wade Thomas and Kinsley Thomas; her brother, Leland Scoggins (Ollie) of Summerville, and several nieces and nephews.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, James Scoggins and Charles "Bill" Scoggins; her sister, Hazel Estes; and her beloved husband of forty-five years, Francis Marshall.
Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Cross Point Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Watson-Hunt Funeral Home - Perry
1208 Main Street
Perry, GA 31069
(478) 987-2423
Memories & Condolences
October 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Watson-Hunt Funeral Home
