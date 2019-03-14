McArthur Brown
September 28, 1968 - March 8, 2019
Forsyth, Georgia- Funeral Services for McArthur Brown will be 12 noon Friday, March 15th at St.James Baptist Church. Reverend Rufus J. Whatley officiating. Burial in Rest Haven Cemetery.
Freeman Funeral Home
Freeman Funeral Home
26 Brentwood Street
Forsyth, GA 31029-1704
(478) 994-6483
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019