McArthur Brown (1968 - 2019)
Obituary
McArthur Brown
September 28, 1968 - March 8, 2019
Forsyth, Georgia- Funeral Services for McArthur Brown will be 12 noon Friday, March 15th at St.James Baptist Church. Reverend Rufus J. Whatley officiating. Burial in Rest Haven Cemetery.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
