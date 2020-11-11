Or Copy this URL to Share

McClenton Bell, Sr.

November 6, 1925 - November 7, 2020

Marietta, Georgia - Graveside services for Mr. McClenton Bell, Sr. will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Hwy 96, Jeffersonville, GA 31044.

Mr. Bell was employed by Mt. Sinai Medical Center in Cleveland, OH and by Chris Sheridan Construction in Macon, GA.

Survivors: children, McClenton (Marilyn) Bell, Jr., Betty (Edward) Raiford, Hazel (Sherman) Woodland, Joyce (Ezekiel) Jamison, Tommy A. (Angela) Bell, Hedy L. Priester, Bertha Young, Pamela Bell; 15 grandchildren, including a devoted grandchild, Bridgette Kinzer; 29 great, grandchildren; 8 great, great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Hutchings Service.





