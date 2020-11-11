1/
McClenton Bell Sr.
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share McClenton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McClenton Bell, Sr.
November 6, 1925 - November 7, 2020
Marietta, Georgia - Graveside services for Mr. McClenton Bell, Sr. will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Hwy 96, Jeffersonville, GA 31044.
Mr. Bell was employed by Mt. Sinai Medical Center in Cleveland, OH and by Chris Sheridan Construction in Macon, GA.
Survivors: children, McClenton (Marilyn) Bell, Jr., Betty (Edward) Raiford, Hazel (Sherman) Woodland, Joyce (Ezekiel) Jamison, Tommy A. (Angela) Bell, Hedy L. Priester, Bertha Young, Pamela Bell; 15 grandchildren, including a devoted grandchild, Bridgette Kinzer; 29 great, grandchildren; 8 great, great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Hutchings Service.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA 31201
(478) 743-1212
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved