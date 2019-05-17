Melando Moore (1976 - 2019)
Service Information
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA
31093
(478)-923-6323
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
Obituary
Melando Moore
January 25, 1976 - May 9, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Home-going service for Mr. Melando Moore will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday May 18, 2019 at House Of Prayer in Warner Robins, GA (539 N. Davis Drive).
Visitation will be Friday May 17, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel.
Mr. Moore is survived by his daughter Brianna Bower & his siblings Lakinya Moore, Tamika Head and Tamarco (Fantaba) Head & a host of other relatives and friends.


Published in The Telegraph on May 17, 2019
