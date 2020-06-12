Melando Woodford
Melando Woodford
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Melando Woodford will be held 11 AM Saturday, June 13, 2020 at New Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Reco Murphy will officiate. Mr. Woodford, 44, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Survivors includes his children, Keandria Woodford, Leneva Woodford and Melando Woodford, Jr.; father, Melvin Woodford; sister, Kimyatta Woodford; brother, Nigel Demario Woodford; two grandchildren, Payton Postell, Presleigh Postell and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Visitation will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Melando Woodford


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
JUN
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
New Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
June 11, 2020
Rest in peace Shon you will be missed by The ANDERSON FAMILY
Mercy Anderson
Family
