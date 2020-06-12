Rest in peace Shon you will be missed by The ANDERSON FAMILY
Melando Woodford
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Melando Woodford will be held 11 AM Saturday, June 13, 2020 at New Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Reco Murphy will officiate. Mr. Woodford, 44, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Survivors includes his children, Keandria Woodford, Leneva Woodford and Melando Woodford, Jr.; father, Melvin Woodford; sister, Kimyatta Woodford; brother, Nigel Demario Woodford; two grandchildren, Payton Postell, Presleigh Postell and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Visitation will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 12, 2020.