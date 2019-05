Melanie Atkinson RoddenberryOctober 26, 1941 - May 14, 2019Macon, GA- Melanie Atkinson Roddenberry, 77, of Macon, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:00AM, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Northminster Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Ralph Hawkins officiating. Interment will be held at 2:30PM at Broxton City Cemetery, Broxton, Georgia. The family will greet friends Friday, May 17, 2019 from 5:30PM until 7:00PM at Hart's at the Cupola. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Loaves and Fishes, P.O. Box 825, Macon, GA 31202.Daughter of the late John Milton and Lois Girtman Atkinson, Mrs. Roddenberry married Harvey Burton Roddenberry, Jr. on June 8, 1963. She is preceded in death by her brother, John Milton Atkinson, Jr,; and her sister, Carolyn Jackson. She was an active member of Northminster Presbyterian Church.Mrs. Roddenberry is survived by her husband of 56 years, Harvey Burton Roddenberry, Jr.; sons, Dr. John Eric (Dr. Jeanne) Roddenberry, Dr. Robert Paul (Laura) Roddenberry, and David Parks (Martha) Roddenberry; grandchildren, William, Anna, Samuel, Harvey, and Seaborn, all of Macon.Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.