Melanie Atkinson Roddenberry (1941 - 2019)
Service Information
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA
31210
(478)-746-4322
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA 31210
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Northminster Presbyterian Church
Interment
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Broxton City Cemetery
Broxton, GA
Melanie Atkinson Roddenberry
October 26, 1941 - May 14, 2019
Macon, GA- Melanie Atkinson Roddenberry, 77, of Macon, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:00AM, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Northminster Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Ralph Hawkins officiating. Interment will be held at 2:30PM at Broxton City Cemetery, Broxton, Georgia. The family will greet friends Friday, May 17, 2019 from 5:30PM until 7:00PM at Hart's at the Cupola. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Loaves and Fishes, P.O. Box 825, Macon, GA 31202.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph from May 17 to May 18, 2019
Funeral Home Details