Melanie Cheryl Konersman
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melanie Cheryl Konersman.
January 11, 1948 - March 9, 2019
Fort Valley, GA- Melanie (Tarflinger) Konersman, 71, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at her residence. A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory.
Melanie was born on January 11, 1948 in Ancon, Panama to the late George Oliver and Laura May (Cunningham) Tarflinger. She worked most of her life as a beautician and later went on to work for the Publix on Hwy. 96 in Kathleen, GA. She loved the Lord and faithfully attended the Church of Christ and Central Baptist where she also sang in the choir. Melanie was a former member of the Sweet Adelines and the Panama Canal Society. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, Melanie was preceded in death by her sister, Andrea Duzan.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Tonya Levi (Carl) of Warner Robins and Kim Osborne (Michael) of Fort Valley; 6 grandchildren: Brian, Amber, Amber, Tanner, Savannah and Will; 5 great-grandchildren.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook and to view the memorial tribute for the family. With honor Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
View the online memorial for Melanie Cheryl Konersman
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
2932 Hwy 41 N
Warner Robins, GA 31030
(478) 333-3006
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 10, 2019