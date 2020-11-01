Melanie Diane McAllaster
May 10, 1960 - October 29, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Melanie Diane McAllaster passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the Coliseum Medical Center.
A true Middle Georgia native, Melanie was born in Macon, Georgia, to Ronald Gaylord and the late Geraldine Brinkley Lawrence. She spent her childhood in Centerville and lived most of her life in Warner Robins. Melanie was a stay at home mother who briefly worked as a caretaker in the home healthcare industry. She spent the last ten years working as a lunchroom assistant at Bonaire Middle School. Melanie loved to travel and enjoyed camping with her grandchildren. She was of the Baptist faith. Melanie will be dearly missed by all of those who were blessed enough to know her.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her husband of 42 years, Charles Edwin McAllaster; children, Lance E. McAllaster (Lacey) of Byron; and Heather D. Jones (Jason) of Hawkinsville; grandchildren, Mylee, Landon, Lindsay, and Andrew; sisters, Sharon Rudd (Thomas) of Centerville; Melissa Noles (Todd) of Virginia; father, Ronald G. Lawrence of Macon. Her mother, Geraldine Lawrence, preceded Melanie in death.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 1, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mrs. McAllaster will be laid to rest at Magnolia Park Cemetery.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
