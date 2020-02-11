Melba Altman Waters
September 21, 1956 - February 8, 2020
Gray, GA- It is with saddened hearts that the family of Melba Altman Waters, of Macon, GA, announces her passing at the age of 63. Mrs. Waters fought a long battle with breast cancer, but is now rejoicing with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:30AM, followed by a celebration of her life at Greenwood Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Kim Washburn. Burial will be private at the family's request. Flowers will be accepted or donations, in honor of Melba, can be made to Greenwood Baptist Church, 3400 Gray Hwy, Gray, GA 31032.
Melba retired from GEICO after working there for over 20 years. Melba was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved bluegrass music, dancing, singing, playing her violin, and spending time with her family. She had an outgoing and loving personality. She never knew a stranger and would always make you feel welcomed. Mrs. Waters was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church and she loved spending time with the Lord.
Melba is survived by her loving husband Terry; her children Crystal Gallo (Rich); Lisa Wagner (David); and Danny Waters (Jessica); her seven grandchildren: Richard, III, Tristan, and Ansley Gallo, Nathan and Brandon Wagner, Payton and Cobie Waters; her father Gibson T. Altman (deceased-Mary); siblings Thelma Johnson (Terry), Gibson T. Altman, Jr. (deceased-Susan), Alice Foster (Jack), and Mildred Kimbell (Johnny); and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother Mary Frances Altman.
