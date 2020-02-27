Melba Mary Miller
November 27, 1941 - February 25, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Melba Mary Miller, 78, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the Phoenix at Lake Joy. She was born in Managua, Nicaragua, Melba was the daughter of the late Emelina Mullenex. She worked at Robins Air Force Base for several years in civil service until she retired. Melba was the ultimate family woman. She loved to read, complete crossword puzzles, sew, and watch movies with her grandchildren who loved her greatly and referred to her as "Mema".
In addition to her parents, Melba was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Jack Miller, and her grandson, Ryan.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her three sons, Gerald, Jeff and Kevvin; daughters-in-law, Maria, Donna and Veronica; grandchildren, Scott, Kyle, Lacey, Casey and Kristen; great-grandchildren, Bella and Carson; sister, Lillian Goss; nephew, Fred; nieces, Carol and Barbara; and many friends who she loved dearly and who loved her.
Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service for Mrs. Miller will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mrs. Miller will be laid to rest in Piney Mount United Methodist Church Cemetery in Wrightsville, Georgia.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020