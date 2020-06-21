Melba S. Hester07/12/1940 - 06/18/2020Fort Valley, GA- Melba S. Hester, 80, of Fort Valley , died peacefully, Thursday, June 18, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimers disease. Due to the current social distancing guidelines, a graveside only service will be held Monday, June 22, at 11a.m. at Oaklawn Cemetery, 720 South Camellia Boulevard with Rev. Ed McQueen of the First Baptist Church officiating.Born in Macon, the daughter of the late Milton and Mildred Stuckey, she is preceded in death by her husband the late Bobby L. Hester. She is survived by her sons Kyle (Cindy) and Shane (Katie); her sisters Mardell Balkcom (Gene) and Mylene Davis (Jim); her grandchildren, Davis, Nealy and Collins, and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.Upon marriage, Melba and the love of her life, Bobby, moved to Fort Valley in 1964, where they opened several convenience stores (Bobby's Minit Mart). She was an integral part in the operation of the stores, yet she also had a career of her own. Starting out at Prudential Insurance Co. in Macon, she moved into banking and made her way up the ladder to become VP of Customer Service at CB&T Bank in Fort Valley. Upon retiring after many years at the bank, she was elected to fill her husband's seat after his death on the Ft. Valley City Council, where she loyally served from 2006-2016. Melba was a wonderful, loving and compassionate woman, who always had a smile on her face. She was kind to everyone she met and loved her community very much. Until her illness, you could find her every Sunday at her church, which she loved dearly, serving the Lord in any way she could. In memory of Melba and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, 209 S. Miller St., Fort Valley, GA 31030. Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.