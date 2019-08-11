Melinda Alicia Asbell
01/31/1956 - 08/07/2019
MACON, GA- Melinda Alicia Decastro Asbell, 63 of Redbud Dr., passed away Wednesday at her residence.
Services will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Asbell was born in Macon, GA the daughter of the late Mervin A. Decastro and Johnnie Cheshire Decastro. She was a former Secretary at Robins Air Force Base and was a member of the Gospel Singing Group "The Crusaders"
Survivors include her husband, Frankie Asbell. Brother Al (Terri) Decastro of Navarre, FL and his children Tiffany and Tony. Brother Michael (Nancy) Decastro of Jupiter, FL and his sons Daniel and Bobby. Cousins, Sande (Terry) Davis, Wanda Pavone, and Kacey (Wendell) Henry, along with a host of other cousins.
In lieu of flowers, Melinda would want you to adopt an older pet animal.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 11, 2019