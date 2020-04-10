Melinda Phillips Foster
February 22, 1968 - April 4, 2020
Macon, GA- Melinda Phillips Foster, 52, of Macon, passed away at her home Saturday, April 4, 2020. Funeral services will be private.
Born in Columbia, South Carolina, Ms. Foster was the adored daughter of the late David and Ethelene Phillips. In 1986, she graduated from Central High School in Macon. She then attended Macon College and Georgia College in Milledgeville, Georgia, where she earned a bachelor's degree in psychology and in nursing. She was a member of the Nachamu-Ami Messianic Synagogue.
Ms. Foster is survived by her son and his wife, U.S.M.C. (LCPL) Ryan Phillips and Aurora Vadini of Oceanside, California; sisters and brother-in-law, Debbie Reddish of Macon and Kristina Phillips and Jayson Hooven of Florida; niece and her husband, Amanda Reddish and Christian Erceg; great nephew, Zane Erceg; aunt and uncle, Faye and Marion Meetze of Chapin, South Carolina; uncle, George Phillips of Lexington, South Carolina; and several cousins.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 10, 2020