Melisha Ann Ballinger
September 20, 1965 - August 20, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia - Melisha Ballinger, 53, a lifelong resident of Warner Robins, was called home on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Melisha's favorite activities included swimming and sitting by the pool, swinging, and being out in the sun. She also enjoyed eating and fall cookouts during football season when she was rooting for the Georgia Bulldogs. Melisha looked forward to going to the Mountains of Cherokee in North Carolina every year with her family. Although Melisha had special needs, she was a very intelligent young lady who will always be held in a special place in the hearts of all who knew her.
Melisha was preceded in death by her parents, David Guy and Mary Ellen Ballinger, her brother, David D. Ballinger; maternal grandparents, Homer and Grace Gibbs; paternal grandparents, Guliver and Effie Ballinger; and aunts and uncles, Linda Gibbs, Medra Gorman, Keith E. Gibbs, Billy W. Gibbs, and many other aunts and uncles.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her aunts and uncles, Kenny and Sandra Gibbs, Doster and Sheila Gibbs, Mike and Roxan Gibbs, Robert and Mary Gibbs, Sylvia Keith, and Helen Campbell; many beloved cousins; and special family and caregivers, Mike and Sherry Campbell.
Visitation will be Friday, August 23, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home with a funeral service immediately following in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Melisha Ann Ballinger will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
The family will accept flowers or donations be given in memory of Melisha Ann Ballinger to Serenity Hospice Care, 1057 North Houston Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31093.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 22, 2019