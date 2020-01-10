Melissa K. "Mo" Hobkirk
September 30, 1959 - January 8, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Melissa "Mo" Hobkirk, 60, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
She is survived by her daughters, Autumn Chamberlin of Richland, Washington and Ashley Cook of Warner Robins; several grandchildren; her brother, Alan Bretz of Orlando, Florida; and many family members throughout the country.
At the family's request, all services will be private.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 10, 2020