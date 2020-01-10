Melissa K. "Mo" Hobkirk (1959 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melissa K. "Mo" Hobkirk.
Service Information
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA
31088
(478)-953-1478
Obituary
Send Flowers

Melissa K. "Mo" Hobkirk
September 30, 1959 - January 8, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Melissa "Mo" Hobkirk, 60, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
She is survived by her daughters, Autumn Chamberlin of Richland, Washington and Ashley Cook of Warner Robins; several grandchildren; her brother, Alan Bretz of Orlando, Florida; and many family members throughout the country.
At the family's request, all services will be private.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


View the online memorial for Melissa K. "Mo" Hobkirk
logo
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 10, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.