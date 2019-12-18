Melissa Musco
February 12, 1976 - December 14, 2019
Milledgeville, GA- Mrs. Melissa Musco, 43, of Milledgeville, passed away December 14, 2019. Mrs. Musco enjoyed fishing and loved football, especially the Tenessee Volunteers. She enjoyed spending time at home with her husband and her German Shepard.
Mrs. Musco is survived by her husband, Dennis; mother, Pam; 2 sons, Anthony and Sammy; 1 daughter, Amber; mother-in-law, Helen; 3 sisters-in-law, Lisa, Darlene, and Kelly; 1 brother-in-law, Joey; and German Shepard, Brenn.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 18, 2019