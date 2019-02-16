Melissa "Kim" Toole
|
August 25, 1957 - February 14, 2019
Macon, GA- Melissa "Kim" Toole, 61, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019. A visitation will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be private. The family may be contacted at the residence of Mrs. Ida Collins.
Kim was born in Manchester, Tennessee to Ida Ogles Collins and the late John Murray Collins. She was employed in medical records and was a member of the Baptist faith. Kim enjoyed supporting Little League Baseball and high school basketball. She was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and sister.
In addition to her mother, survivors include her husband, Larry Toole; sons, John Toole and Jody Toole; granddaughter, Aria Toole; siblings, Kelly (Mike) Tyler, Zane Collins (Michael), Konnie (Freddie) Dekle and Layla Aldaco; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 16, 2019