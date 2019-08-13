MELLONESE HAMBRICK
PERRY, GA- PERRY –
Mellonese Brown Hambrick, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, August 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in the Sanctuary at First Baptist Church of Perry with the Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Perry Memorial Gardens immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Drive, Warner Robins, GA 31088 or First Baptist Church of Perry, 1105 Main Street, Perry, GA 31069.
Mellonese was born in Dooly County on December 10, 1928, to the late Joseph and Lillie Thompson Brown. She worked at Kellwood for years as a machine operator, a seamstress, and a shipping clerk. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 67 years, Mitchell Hambrick; and her siblings, Luther Dillard, Mildred Pattishall, Nina Barefoot, and Mamie Kelly.
Left to cherish the memories they made with Mellonese are her loving and devoted daughters, Josephine Pierce of Macon, Annolene White (Greg) and Ruth Tarpley (Wayne), both of Perry, and Belinda Lindsey (James) of Warner Robins; her grandchildren, Melody Pierce Scott (Richard), Michael Pierce, Jennifer Birdsong (Jeff), Anna Barnett (Cory), Jessica Kilburn (Richard), Wendy Naylor (Josh), Rhett Lindsey (Trisha), Lauren Lindsey, Jamie Linsey (Stephanie); 12 great-grandchildren; her sister, Frankie Jones of Macon; her brother, Joseph Brown of Macon; her sisters-in-law, Anne Carroll of Perry and Marjorie Moore of Unadilla; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2019