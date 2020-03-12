Melody Hutto Ellis
August 31, 1960 - March 10, 2020
Macon, GA- Melody Hutto Ellis, 59, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 2:00 PM Friday in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Andy Cook will officiate. The family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Macon Bibb County Animal Welfare, 4214 Fulton Mill Road, Macon 31216.
Melody was born in Macon the daughter of the late Shirley Anne Duke Hutto and Thomas Franklin Hutto. She was retired from Aetna Insurance Company and a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Melody is survived by her husband, Dennis H. Ellis of Macon; daughter, Jennifer Anne Jones-Hunter (Chanda) of Centerville; grandchildren, Alex Dean Gazafy, Annebelle Gazafy, and Layla Mae Meyers; siblings, Stephen M. Hutto (Mae Ann) of Macon and G. Patrick Hutto (Terrie) of Tallahassee, Florida; several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020