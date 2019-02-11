Melva E. Butler Chase
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melva E. Butler Chase.
November 12, 1942 - February 8, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Melva E. Butler Chase, 76, passed away suddenly Friday, February 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 2:00PM in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00PM to 2:00PM.
Mrs. Chase was born on November 12, 1942 to the late Harry and Mary Butler. She was a member of TOPS, an avid bingo player, and enjoyed playing games with her close family. Her hobbies also included quilting, cake decorating, reading and crossword puzzles but most of all enjoyed spending time with her loving family as she was the rock for her children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Clarence D. Chase, her daughter Robin G. Barnes , two brothers and one sister.
Survivors include her daughters Tammy Tolbert (Scott) of Kathleen, Linda Hardy (Ricky) of Warner Robins, and one son Mark Chase (Crystal) of NC. Fourteen grandchildren, Nine great-grandchildren and her beloved dog Chico.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Parkinsons Foundation Research 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami FL. 33131.
Please go to www.heritagemfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Melva E. Butler Chase
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 11, 2019