Melvin C. "Mel" Latham
Milledgeville, Georgia- Melvin C. "Mel" Latham age 85, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 17th at Baldwin Memorial Gardens Cemetery Mausoleum.
Mr. Latham was a native of Belvedere, South Carolina but had made his home in Milledgeville since 1960. He attended Clemson University earned his Batchelor Degree in Biology in 1956 and a Master's Degree in Microbiology in 1956. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in Germany. After his service time he then moved to Milledgeville and worked with McGaw Laboratories for over 25 years. Mr. Latham then worked with his wife Saralyn at the Willis House. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Belvedere, South Carolina and was a dedicated Clemson Tiger Fan.
Survivors include his wife Saralyn I. Latham of Milledgeville, his son John David Latham and his wife Nadine Noel Latham of Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 15, 2019