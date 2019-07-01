Melvin Clayton Molton
October 11, 1940 - June 30, 2019
Lizella, GA- Melvin Clayton Molton, 78, of Lizella, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 2, in the Chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd. with the Reverend Herbert Williams officiating. Mr. Molton will be laid to rest immediately following at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will have a time of visitation on Monday, July 1, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Born in Macon, he was the son of the late Lester Thomas Molton and Frances Tidwell Molton. He was a retired truck driver with Middle Georgia Transportation, which later became Southeastern Leasing.
Mr. Molton is survived by his wife, Mary "Tina" Molton; daughters, Lisa Molton Purvis (Mickey), Donna Molton Harbin, and Cathy Molton Stancil (Kenny); eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sister, Barbara Nosky; nephews, Hal, Keith, Borat, and Rob; nieces, LaFaye, Denise and several others.
Published in The Telegraph on July 1, 2019