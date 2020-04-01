Melvin Edwards Jr. (1960 - 2020)
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA
31201
(478)-743-1212
Obituary
Melvin Edwards, Jr.
October 7, 1960 - March 28, 2020
Macon, GA- Melvin Edwards, Jr., 59, of Macon, GA passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his sons, Lorenzo Edwards, Shavonric Edwards and Anthony Johnson; five sisters, Carolyn (Larry) Brown, Arretha Edwards, Linda Bronson, Melissa Edwards and Beverly (Rex) Sampson; several grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.


Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 1, 2020
